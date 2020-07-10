HYDERABAD: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday welcomed the statement issued by the Telangana CMO expressing regret over the damage caused to places of worship at the secretariat premises during the demolition of old buildings here.

He said a detailed statement will be issued by United Muslim Forum soon, the Hyderabad MP said.

"I welcome the statement issued by @TelanganaCMO expressing government regret on the demolition of Masjids and Temples during the demolition of the Secretariat buildings."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today expressed regret and assured that a new temple and mosque would be built on a spacious area. He said he came to know that the religious places suffered some damage after debris fell on them when multi-storied buildings abutting them were being brought down.

"I feel sorry about the incident. It should not have happened. The government's intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque," an official release quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister said a new temple and mosque would be built over a more spacious area even if it meant spending crores of rupees. He said he would soon hold a meeting with the management of the temple and mosque, and take their views. He promised that the places of worship would also be built along with the new Secretariat complex.

"Telangana state is a secular state. We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly. Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice," he said.

The state government began the demolition of the old secretariat complex on July 7 to pave the way for construction of a new building.

The move came days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of pleas challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex in Hyderabad.