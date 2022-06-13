Offline Classes Begin for All Age Groups as Schools Reopen in Telangana

Schools reopened for the academic year 2022-23 on Monday. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the students are coming to school with much joy. She also mentioned that the government is developing the schools under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. The government is spending Rs. 9,000 crores for coming up with new facilities in 26 schools.

Telangana government was introducing English medium of instruction in Class I to VIII in all government and local body schools from this year. A total of 1.04 lakh government teachers were trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University. As part of Badi Bata over 70,000 children have so far enrolled in the government schools and the drive would continue for another week. She also said that over 4 lakh students are studying in the Gurukuls.

Textbooks worth Rs.120 crore were printed and a total of 1.67 crore books would be supplied to students in English and Telugu mediums in the government schools. The uniforms and mid-day meals would be provided to students in the government schools, just like every year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have been shut for a long time. But after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, schools have been reopened last year. It is all known knowledge some of the schools are following a hybrid model where parents could opt online classes for their children.

