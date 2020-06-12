SIDDIPET: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a surprise visit to the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir located in Markook of Siddipet district on Friday evening. The CM making a surprise visit without even informing the authorities and media persons sent the district official machinery into a tizzy.

KCR, on this occasion, inspected the water storage project at Markook Pump House of the Kondapochamma project. Learning about the CM’s presence, officials have frantically reached the reservoir. As the news spread, even the local people and TRS leaders flocked to the site to meet the chief minister. After inspecting the project for about 45 minutes, KCR gave some instructions to the irrigation authorities.

The chief minister also enquired from both the district officials and the local people if there were any lapses in the grounding of the project. He also strictly ordered the authorities not to allow anyone to bathe or swim in the reservoir. He also sought to know from farmers of low-lying areas abutting the project reservoir if they are facing any difficulties. The officials briefed the CM about the ongoing construction works at the project site. Inquiring about the progress of the canal construction works between Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar, KCR directed the officials to expedite the works on the left and right canals.

Recently, the chief minister commissioned the reservoir in the presence of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy by releasing the Godavari river water into the project. The reservoir has a storage capacity of 15 TMCs of water and it has two pump houses with six pumps each. Each pump can lift 0.65 TMC of water every day. The project water can bring 3 lakh acres of agricultural land under irrigation.