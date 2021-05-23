Officials Junks Rumours, Says Technical Issues Interrupts Power Supply In Nalgonda

Many areas of Nalgonda town in the State of Telangana suffered a power cut for over three hours on Saturday due to technical problems. However, many people allege that the power supply was interrupted a retaliation of the employees of the electricity department, against the high-handedness of police.

As per reports the protests started when the police personnel had beaten up the linemen in Nalgonda town and also at Katangur, under the pretext of enforcing lockdown rules, even as they were explaining that they were going on duty on Saturday.

After the police action, the town power supply was disrupted. The rumour-mongers started spreading false news attributing the power cut to the protests by the electricity employees against the high-handedness of the police.

While the visuals of the policemen beating up the motorists at the Clock Tower Centre went viral on social media, people started believing the rumours.

District SP AV Ranganath upon knowing about the incident spoke to the electricity department officials. They are said to have told him about the technical issues as the reason for the power cut in the town. The officials were told about the inconvenience that was being caused to COVID hospitals due to the interruption of power supply.

Then, SP also spoke to the TS Transco Chairman D Prabhakar Rao and assured him of taking action against the police personnel who were said to have allegedly beaten up the linemen of the electricity department at different places in the district.

SP Ranganath instructed all the employees of emergency services who are working after 10 AM, to carry their identity cards in future.