Offer Eid Prayers At Home, AIMIM Chief Owaisi Appeals To People Of Telangana

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday appealed to the Muslim community to offer prayers at home during Eid. The festival of Eid will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 as per the sighting of the moon. Owaisi his message shared on Twitter said that as there is a lockdown in Telangana, I appeal to people of Telangana that they offer their Eid prayers at home I request you all to stay safe & adhere to Covid-19 protocols, he said.

In light of lockdown in Telangana, I appeal to people of Telangana that they offer their #Eid prayers at home I request you all to stay safe & adhere to #covid-19 protocolspic.twitter.com/ubRkW8gEYX — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2021

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar also appealed to the people to celebrate Eid at home and avoid coming out for prayers due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking in a virtual conference on Wednesday, Anjani Kumar said, "As per the orders of the Telangana government, the lockdown has been implemented at the state level given the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state. I appeal to all the people that during Eid they all stay at their home and the Muslim community should offer namaz from home. ”

He said that during the lockdown, prayers won't be held in all mosques and Idgahs as per tradition and only a limited number of people would be allowed to attend the mosques.

Telangana government on Tuesday announced a statewide lockdown for 10 days starting from Wednesday till the 21 st of May due to the number of COVID cases that was increasing by the day. As part of the lockdown measures, the state government has decided to close down all the religious places of worship including churches, temples, mosques in the state for the 10-day lockdown period.

Also Read: Eid 2021 in India: Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes Status Messages