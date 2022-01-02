Numaish 2022: Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad For Next 45 Days

The 81st All India Industrial Exhibition, known as Numaish, will be hosted at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally for 45 days. Hyderabad police announced traffic restrictions for the next 45 days. The limits are in effect from January 1 to February 15 and will be in effect from 4 p.m. to midnight until the exhibition closes.

"In view of the All India Industrial Exhibition, the public is requested to take alternate routes and use public transportation such as RTC buses and Metro Rail Services to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems, and to cooperate with the police personnel on duty," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

Traffic Diversions

1. RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy trucks travelling from SA Bazaar and Jambagh to Nampally would be redirected at MJ Market to Abids.

2. Heavy trucks heading into Nampally from the side of the Police Control Room and Basheerbagh will be redirected at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

3. Heavy and light goods trucks travelling from Begum Bazar Chatri to Malakunta would be redirected at the Alaska intersection to Darussalam and Ek Minar, Nampally.

4. Similar vehicles coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) to Afzalgunj or Abids would be redirected at Alaska to Begum Bazar, City College, and Nayapool.

5. Goods trucks and RTC buses travelling from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura to Nampally would be redirected at City College to Nayapool and MJ Market.