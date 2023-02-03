NTR Marg Shut After Fire Engulfs Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out at the new secretariat building, which is being ambitiously constructed by the Telangana government. It is reported that the accident took place around 3 am on Friday morning.

A fire broke out due to a short circuit while the wood work was underway. It is reported that a thick fire broke out on the dome of the secretariat. Following this mishap, there was tension in neighborhood. However, the fire department was alerted and pressed into service.

A total of 11 fire engines were rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

There is no official confirmation on the cause of the actual fire.

At first, the Secretariat security personnel tried to maintain that it was a mock drill. Even the media was not allowed inside. However, eventually it emerged it was indeed a fire mishap. The NTR Marg has been shut.

With the beginning of the budget sessions in the Telangana Assembly today, the Ministers are likely to monitor the situation here.