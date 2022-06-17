SECUNDERABAD: The protests against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme continue across the nation and have now spread to Hyderabad on Friday. The situation at Secunderabad railway station has turned tense after the members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress threw stones at trains and buses there.

The students reached there in large numbers (around 1000 of them ) at 9 am in the morning and first pelted stones at the RTC buses near the station. Then they forcibly entered the railway station and also started pelting stones at the trains there and resorted to vandalism by destroying the shops and public property on three platforms. They threw the items onto the track and set them on fire.

This led to chaos at the railway station as passengers who were caught unaware of this sudden protest ran helter-skelter when the protestors barged in with iron rods and went on a rampage by destroying public property. They also set fire to the parcels and destroyed the CC cameras in the station and furniture on the platform.

They also set on fire two bogeys of a train and staged a sit-in at the station. Police troops in large numbers were called in and they are in the process of taking the agitators into custody.

The police resorted to firing 15 rounds of rubber bullets to disperse the mob, which set afire to the bogeys and also fired tear gas shells. Several students were injured. Police are continuing to control the mob who were sitting on the tracks and staging protests.

The Railway authorities have canceled all trains from plying through the station.

Watch: Arson At Secunderabad Railway Station

Nationwide protests continue for the third day on Friday against the central government’s Agnipath scheme in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi which has now moved to the Telangana. The protesters are against the government’s four-year scheme which allows youngsters aged 17.5 to 21 to be inducted into any of the three services of the Army as “agniveers” for a period of four years. However, in a one-time waiver, the Central government has increased the upper age limit for the Agnipath scheme from 21 to 23 years.

In several parts of the country, trains were cancelled and delayed as protesters targeted railway lines.

