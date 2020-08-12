HYDERABAD: High tension prevailed at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday morning. This was when the members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) led by their state president Balmuri Venkat, attempted to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, opposing the Telangana government's decision of releasing the schedule for common entrance examinations (CETs) even when a petition is still pending in the high court.

According to reports, a large number of NSUI activists wearing PPE kits converged on Pragathi Bhavan and made a valiant attempt to lay siege to it. Tension prevailed for a brief while as the police confronted activists, who reached the camp office in large numbers, and arrested them to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat said, "COVID-19 cases are increasing everyday in the state but the government failed in conducting coronavirus testing in large numbers in the state"

He also said that the state government is playing with the lives of people and even students by deciding to announce the schedule for common entrance examinations (CETs) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that even though the petition on common entrance examinations is pending in Telangana High Court, the government is taking decisions like it happens only in a monarchy. Venkat said that they have tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan to protest against the government's decision in this regard which could jeopardise the future of the students.