NRIs Can Make Their Donations To Yadadri Temple Via This App

Many devotees including elected public representatives, industrialists, and the general public have been donating money for the gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram of the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also announced that his family would donate 1.16 kg of gold. Many political leaders followed him. The temple authorities also released a QR code and the devotees can make online transactions. People can also make their donations into the bank account number 6814884695 of the temple and the IFSC Code is IDIBOOOYO11, Indian Bank, Yadagirigutta.

Now, the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can make their donations to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri, and other temples - Yellamma Temple, Balkampet, Sri Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad, Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple, Jubilee Hills, and Anjaneya Swamy temple, Karmanghat - in Hyderabad through T App Folio.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy launched the option on Thursday. It is all known knowledge that Mahakumbha Samprokshana would be performed on March 28, 2022.