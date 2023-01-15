NRIs Accord Warm Welcome to Telangana Minister KTR in Switzerland

Zurich: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is on a visit to Davos, Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum meet scheduled from January 16 to 20, was accorded a grand welcome by the NRIs at Zurich airport.

NRIs not just from Switzerland but also from other European countries welcomed the minister. Those welcomed include BRS Switzerland unit president Sridhar Gande and representatives of Telugu communities.

This evening, KTR will participate and speak at the 'Meet and Greet' programme organised by the Indian diaspora in the city of Zurich. The Minister will reach Davos tomorrow and participate in the World Economic Forum meeting.