Now You Can Drive Up to Yadagirigutta Hilltop in Your Own Car

Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is one of the most famous temples in Telangana. On average, a total of five thousand to eight thousand pilgrims visit the temple every day for their pujas, weddings, anointings, etc. A huge crowd will be witnessed on weekends, holidays, and festivals. The temple authorities have also made special arrangements on the hill shrine to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

It is all known knowledge that the plying of auto-rickshaws atop hillock was banned due to space constraints. Earlier, the Yadagirigutta temple authorities announced that no two-wheelers, jeeps, and other private transportation are allowed on ghat roads to reach the Yadadri temple on the hillock.

Yadagirigutta temple executive officer N Geetha Reddy said that TSRTC will ply buses from the base of the Yadagirigutta hillock to the temple complex and further stated that the devasthanam will bear the expenditure for plying the buses.

Now, the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has announced good news. Those who want to travel in cars atop hillock can take their vehicles up to the temple. YTDA is going to charge Rs 500 per hour, for parking a car near the temple and they have to pay Rs. 100 more for the additional hour.

