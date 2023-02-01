Now, Hyderabad Commuters Can Track TSRTC Buses Online

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has expanded its bus tracking system to encompass roughly 4,200 vehicles, allowing its mobile app TSRTC Bus Tracking to give passengers with exact real-time information about the exact movements of the buses.

All metropolitan Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, AC bus and Metro Express services now employ the tracking system. In the upcoming months, TSRTC will put the technology in every bus operating in Telangana, further enhancing the mobile app's capacity to deliver accurate information on bus stops, arrival timings, and the exact locations of buses.

The TSRTC bus tracking application, which is a test project, was initially available for around 1,800 buses before being expanded to over 4,000 buses. "Passengers may utilise this application to avoid waiting and board their buses comfortably and on schedule. To improve customer convenience, TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar said the corporation will SMS the bus tracking link to all passengers who make bookings.

Sajjanar also mentioned that “Using the link, passengers may know the exact location of the bus as well as the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at their pick-up spot”.

"They may also report any crises on the app, such as women's safety concerns, bus breakdowns, medical emergencies, and road accidents, which would trigger a quick response and action by the officials," he added.