Now, Foreigners Can Visit Historic Monuments in Hyderabad for Free

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Telangana government has declared free entry to Charminar, Golconda Fort, and all other monuments and sites in Hyderabad protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The free entry is open from August 5 to 15, and both Indian nationals and foreign tourists are allowed. The Archaeological Site Museum at Kondapur (Hyderabad), Charminar (Hyderabad), and Golconda Fort are among these monuments (Hyderabad). Meanwhile, the Warangal Fort in Warangal, which is also an ASI-protected monument, is the fourth location.

The Union Culture Ministry announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced the move on Twitter, writing, "As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for visitors/tourists to all the protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th -15th August 2022."

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Indian government to celebrate and commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, as well as the wonderful history of its people, culture, and achievements. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative began on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence, which will be celebrated on August 15, 2022.