The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged all the city's hospitals to only use the online platform to record births and deaths. The appeal was filed to ensure that the corporation does not delay issue of birth and death certificates.

Meanwhile, there have been delays in the issue of certificates this month. Some government hospitals were blamed for the delay because they handed over physical certificates in GHMC ward offices instead of uploading the details online.

GHMC will not be able to issue certificates unless the Health Department uploads the necessary information. For example, even if a person asks for a birth certificate at a Mee seva centre and submits all the required paperwork, the certificate will not be granted if the information is not available on the State government portal. The hospital administration is responsible for uploading the birth details.

Citizens can now apply for birth/death certificates at Mee seva centres, and physical copies of the certificates are issued at the same location. The MY GHMC app also allows you to download a digital certificate. The documentation provided by the hospital, along with the application form, must be presented to the Meeseva centre to acquire a birth certificate.

However, there are two methods for obtaining a death certificate. If the death happens in a hospital, the hospital's administration should simply input the data online, and the applicant can pick up the certificate at Meeseva after receiving permission from the Registrar of Birth and Death. If a hospital does not have login credentials to submit the information, it must provide the information to GHMC personnel who will upload it. The certificate may be received by the individual at Meeseva when the details have been uploaded.

If a person dies at home, the family should acquire a receipt from the cemetery and submit it to the GHMC citizen service centre (CSC); only after submitting the information to CSC can he visit Meeseva to obtain the certificate.