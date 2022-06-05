Now, Apply for Birth Certificates Online in Telangana

Residents of Hyderabad and other Telangana districts no longer need to visit government offices to obtain birth and death certificates because they may now get them online. The commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) has announced a service that allows government and private hospitals to submit birth and death information online.

Once the information is entered online, a unique registration id is issued and delivered to the registered mobile number, along with a link to download it immediately. Because the CDMA has collaborated with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Hyderabad, parents will also receive a 12-digit Aadhaar ID for their new baby on their registered mobile numbers. By clicking on the link sent to the registered mobile number, the Aadhaar card without photo identification can be downloaded.