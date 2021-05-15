Now, 12 Weeks Gap Must Between Two Vaccine Doses in India

The second dose of COVID vaccine drive for individuals above 45 years will not be taken up this Saturday and Sunday following the direction of the Union Health Minister to increase the gap between the two doses of Covishield from 12 to 16 weeks, Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Friday.

The gap change between the first and second dose of vaccine has to be taken up in the CoWIN portal by the government of India in such a way that it will be possible to administer the second dose after a minimum of 12 weeks only. Taking these changes into consideration the health department will not conduct the vaccination drive on Saturday and Sunday. Dr Rao stated that the vaccination campaign will be resumed on Monday, that is from May 17.