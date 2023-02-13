HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister of Finance, Health - Medical & Family Welfare, T Harish Rao announced that a notification would be issued this month for the filling of 1,500 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers' posts under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

This was in response to a question asked by Assembly members Ganesh Korukanti Chander, Zafar Hussain, Abraham, and Bhupal Reddy during the Question hour session on the last day of the Assembly sessions held on Sunday.

He also said that so far one crore people have received medical services in Basti Dawakhanas (Clinics) so far. Harish Rao informed that 345 out of 496 Basti Dawakhanas have been operationalized, while over 150 will start soon. The Minister said currently, 57 types of health tests are available at these clinics, and the number will be increased to 134 by the end of the month. He said tenders have already called for the supply of necessary equipment. The Health Minister further said expensive tests like Lipid profile and thyroid tests are also being conducted free of cost. Over 3.2 lakh such tests costing about Rs 20 crore have been conducted so far, he explained.

