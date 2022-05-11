Telangana to Release Notification for 13K Jobs in Health Sector

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao during the launch of the T-Diagnostic Mini-hub at Narsingi on Wednesday said that notification for 13,000 jobs in the health sector will be released soon. After the inauguration of the mini-hub and the T-Diagnostic mobile app, Harish Rao said that the government is putting all its efforts to augment medical infrastructure at all levels in Telangana. He said that "A 2,000-bed facility will be established at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in addition to the 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS. In the last few years, we have established 350 Basthi Dawakhanas, which are providing a wide range of health care services to the urban poor at the local level."

Currently, 57 diagnostic services are available to patients at each Basthi Dawakhana. In the next few months, the number of diagnostic services will be increased to 134 in the basthi dawakhanas. Till now, 10 more mini-hubs have been launched. With the launch of 20 radiology labs, free digital X-ray, 2D-Echo, Ultrasound, and ECG services are available to the patients.

Harish Rao said that efforts are underway to ensure organ transplantation surgeries are taken up by Government tertiary hospitals. He also stated that high-end surgeries like joint and knee replacement surgeries have already started in Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, and in district teaching hospitals.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLC, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Prakash Goud, MP Ranjit Reddy, and other senior health officials also attended the launch of the T-diagnostic mini-hub at Narsingi.

On Wednesday, 10 T-Diagnostic mini-hubs have been launched in Hyderabad.

