Notice Sent to Telangana BJP Chief for Offensive Skit Against KCR 

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Tuesday served notice to BJP's state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for allegedly insulting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by organising a skit. They have also arrested two BJP leaders — Rani Rudramma and Daruvu Yellanna.

As per the notice served under Section 41 A of Criminal Procedure Act, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is also a Member of Parliament, has been asked to appear before a police officer in connection with the case booked against him.

After receiving a complaint from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convenor Y Satish Reddy, a case was registered against Bandi Sanjay, Balakrishna Reddy and others at Hayathnagar Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The BJP leaders had reportedly indulged in hate speech and inciting hatred and causing provocation for violence through an event organised by the cultural team of the BJP on Telangana Formation Day. And, the skit was telecast on a Telugu TV news channel.

The TRS leader in his complaint had alleged that the organisers misused the platform to defame the government schemes with accusation on the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest.

Earlier, the police had arrested BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy. However, the court had granted him bail the same day.

The police have booked Balakrishna Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (statements causing public mischief, promoting enmity) read with 109.

According to police, under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay and organisers Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Rani Rudrama organised an event in view of Telangana Formation Day. The BJP leaders “misused the dais for performing a skit (hate act)” with the help of BJP cultural team member Boddu Yellanna alias Daruvu Yellanna by insulting a person who is holding a constitutional post and being democratically elected by the people of the state.

