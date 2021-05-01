Not Shakuntala Devi, This Hyderabad Boy Is World's Fastest Human Calculator

Hyderabad’s Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who broke India’s most famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi’s record as the fastest human calculator in the world will be featured on History TV18. Bhanu Prakash clinched the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London last year along with many other accolades.

Bhanu Prakash’s amazing skills will be on display on the next episode of History TV18’s successful series, ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ on May 3 at 8 pm. The series, which is currently running its seventh season, showcases the amazing talent and incredible achievements of Indians from big and small cities across the country. For Hyderabadi lad, this is surely an achievement.

The episode will let viewers into the secret of how Neelkantha’s brain processes complex calculations. He will tell the story of how his interest in mathematics grew as he honed up his skills enough to make him win four world records and 50 Limca records.

The fastest human calculator also has his start-up Exploring Infinities (EI), which is working with the Government of Telangana and through them, with students studying in government schools. Bhanu says his goal is to change the way math is taught and to produce mathematical geniuses from government schools in Telangana.