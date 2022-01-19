Not Omicron, Delta Variant Causing Deaths in Telangana

Omicron variant cases are increasing each day in the state. Telangana health experts believe that the Delta variant continues to remain active and may be responsible for Covid-related fatalities in TS. Despite an increase in Covid infections over the previous week, health officials in Telangana have reported 18 deaths. There is no way to determine whether variant (Delta or Omicron) was causing the fatalities among positive Covid infections due to a lack of genetic sequencing. According to experts, almost all the fatalities during the ongoing third wave were among unvaccinated patients who had serious co-morbidities, delayed seeking medical treatment, and were aged.

Senior health officials have also warned people not to take Omicron lightly or consider intentionally becoming infected in order to gain immunity, especially those with compromised immunity due to chronic heart, lung, and kidney ailments, who must take extreme precautions during the ongoing third wave.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), also tweeted about the issue saying, "Omicron infection is not a substitute for vaccination, as some are suggesting. Among unvaccinated people, Omicron doesn’t guarantee immunity against variants. However, Omicron infection among vaccinated increases immunity to Delta.”