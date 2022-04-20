Telangana Governor Tamilisai's Sensational Comments on CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the ruling TRS government of trying to turn the governor office into a rubber stamp. While making critical comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said she won’t simply sign on any document sent by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) without validating it.

Refuting the reports of her transfer to another State, the Governor regretted that there was no coordination between the Chief Minister’s Office and Governor’s office. She said she was facing criticism as the Governor of the State. Soundararajan said both Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry (of which she is the Lieutenant Governor) presented a picture of contrast.

“Telangana is an example of what happens when the Governor and the Chief Minister are in disagreement, resulting in the people’s well-being getting affected. Puducherry is an example of how much the people will benefit if the Governor and Chief Minister cherish cordial ties between them. Both are two extremes,” Dr Tamilisai said.

Taking a jibe at KCR, she said, “My only regret is that democratically elected Chief Ministers should not become dictators.” She was speaking after releasing coffee table books on “One among and amongst the people” and “A year of positivity” at a function here.

While responding to the comments of State ministers against her, the Governor said she never made any comments against the State government. The Governor went to the national capital to lodge a complaint with the Centre against the State government.

Soundararajan added she had raised the official protocol issue with the Centre during her New Delhi’s recent trip. She met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister during her visit.