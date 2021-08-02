No Water Supply In These Areas Of Hyderabad On August 4, 5 2021

The water supply is going to be shut down from 6 am on August 4 to 6 pm on August 5 due to the junction work of Krishna Phase-2 Ring Main-2 which supplies fresh water to the people of Hyderabad. The junction work from the auto-track of Nagole junction to Charbuja Marbles is going on. As a result, the water supply will be disrupted for a day.

Here is the list of areas where the water supply is disrupted:

1. O&M Division no. 2 - Balapur, Mysaram, Barkas.

2. O&M Division no. 5 - Mekalamandi, Bholakpur.

3. O&M Division No.7 - Tarnaka, Lalapet, Buddha Nagar, Maredpalli, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda.

4. O&M Division no. 9 - Hasmat Pet, Feroz Guda, Gautam Nagar.

5. O&M Division no. 10 - Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruthinagar.

6. O&M Division no. 13 - Mahindra Hills.

7.O and M Division no. 14 - Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Birappagadda.

8. O&M Division no. 19 - Some parts of Boduppal.

9. O&M Division no. 20 - Meerpet, Badangpet, Shamshabad