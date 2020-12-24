No UK Traveller To Hyderabad Has Tested Corona Positive: Telangana Health Dept

The Telangana Medical and Health Department is fully alert following the impact of a new strain of coronavirus in UK and some other countries. A decision has been taken to employ tracing, testing and treatment method to prevent the spread of the virus.

We are collecting details of flyers who returned from the UK and examining their health condition. We have found that 1200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9 till now. We are collecting their details to conduct medical tests for everyone. We are inquiring about their health condition. None of those UK returnees have tested positive so far.

Those who have come directly to the State from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK are kindly requested to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119 or text on WhatsApp to 9154170960. The Health

Department staff will visit their homes and do medical tests.

Telangana is leaving no stone unturned and fully geared up in the fight against coronavirus. Government's timely decisions and measures and with people's co-operation Telangana has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus and the number of deaths. We urge people to cooperate in the same fashion even in the future. People need not worry or get panicked with the new virus strain and are urged to be vigilant. Using mask properly, following physical distancing and washing your hands regularly is important.