No Respite from Rains for Northern Telangana, IMD Issues Red Alert for Next 3 Days

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the next three days across the state. According to the IMD forecast, the isolated places in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad districts will receive heavy rainfall.

Jainoor area in Asifabad district received 39 cm of rainfall followed by Karemeri with 38 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Incessant rains across the state cut off villages, inundated and damaged roads and left many stranded across villages. NDRF and state rescue teams are on the ground evacuating the people to safer places in these districts.

Meanwhile, the state government alerted people living in the Godavari river basin as the reservoirs and the rivulets filled to the brim with incessant rains. NDRF and state rescue teams are on the ground evacuating the people to safer places in these districts.

