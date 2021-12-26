HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court directed the state government to frame appropriate guidelines to prevent the spread of Omicron, the government on Saturday has issued orders prohibiting rallies and public meetings till January 2. It has also imposed certain conditions as part of measures to check the spread of the Omicron variant in the State.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a government order (GO) to the effect in the wake of the suggestions from the Union Ministry of Health. The order said rallies and public meetings shall be prohibited throughout the State till January 2, 2022. The orders come into effect immediately.

Other events involving congregation of people would be permitted subject to the directions, including ensuring physical distancing within the venue, disallowing any person without a mask, and arranging thermal scanners at the entry point of the venue.

The orders for the imposition of fines for not wearing masks by people in public spaces should be strictly enforced.

The government has instructed the concerned officials to take all measures to ensure people wear masks, sanitise hands, avoid social gatherings and maintain physical distance.

All Collectors and District Magistrates, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police shall ensure that directions issued above are strictly enforced," the order read.

