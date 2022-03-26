No Proposals For New Medical Colleges In Telangana, Says Centre

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no proposals have been received from the Telangana state for the establishment of a new medical college under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals".

In 2014, the centre has launched a scheme to establish new medical colleges. A total of 157 new medical colleges have been approved in three phases in 2014 and 71 are already functioning. The centre asked the state governments and UTs to submit the proposals under Phase-III of the scheme. Under which the union government has already given approval for 75 medical colleges under phase-III of the scheme. The centre said that no proposals have been received from Telangana.

The Telangana government many times requested the centre to upgrade the district hospitals to medical colleges. In 2015, the then Health Minister Laxma Reddy wrote a letter to the then Union Minister JP Nadda. Responding to the same, JP Nadda said that the medical colleges sought by Telangana were not in the list of hospitals approved by the union cabinet for upgradation under the CCS.

In 2019, another letter was written by the Telangana government to the then Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging him to upgrade the district hospitals, especially in Karimnagar and Khammam district hospitals to medical colleges. He replied stating that the government could not cover Telangana in Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the CSS but would definitely consider the same in Phase-3.

