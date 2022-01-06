No Paracetamol Needed For Children After Covaxin Jab, Says Bharat Biotech

COVID-19 vaccination drive for the children in the age group of 15-18 years of age started on January 1, 2022. It is all known knowledge, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was approved for emergency usage in children by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The clinical trials were conducted between the months of June and September 2021.

Many children are taking the vaccine. "We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin," Bharat Biotech said in a Twitter post.

The firm further stated that " Nearly 30,000 individuals participated in the clinical trials approximately 10 to 20 percent have reported side effects and most of them were mild, resolved within one or two days, and did not require any medication."

The company also said that the medication is recommended only after consultation with a physician and Paracetamol was recommended along with other Covid-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin.

According to the data shared by CoWIN Portal, "More than 40 lakh children in the 15 to 18 age group were administered the Covid-19 vaccine till 8 pm on the first day of the vaccination drive on January 3."

Also Read: ​All You Need to Know About TS BPass