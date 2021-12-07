No Omicron Case in TS, Says Telangana Health Officials

The new variant of COVID 19, Omicron has created a panic situation around the world. The cases of Omicron variant are increasing each day and the central government is taking all precautions to avoid Omicron cases in the Country.

Earlier, the Telangana Health officials stated that no case of a new Omicron variant had been recorded in Telangana.

They said that all the 13 COVID positive samples of international travellers which were sent to Genomic sequencing had tested negative.

The Omicron variant cases were recorded in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi. On Monday, two more Omicron cases were detected in Mumbai, bringing the total number of cases in India to 23. The first two cases of Omicron in the country were recorded in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and one in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

On November 25, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the novel COVID-19 strain from South Africa. According to the WHO, the first verified B.1.1.529 infection was found in a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, discovered in South Africa, as 'Omicron.' Omicron has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization.