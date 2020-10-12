No Nominated Posts Anytime Soon

Pouring water on the hopes of several aspirants, the TRS leadership is not going to fill the nominated posts in Telangana anytime soon. Though it was initially said that nominated posts would be filled by Dasara, the party is unprepared for it and no homework has been done on the issue so far.

Ever since it came back to power in 2018, the TRS did not take up filling of nominated posts. Till 2019 end, there was one election after another in the state and the TRS was busy firming up its influence in Telangana. This year has been forfeited to Corona, which has virtually put the state in a lockdown for the past six months.

There are over 54 state-level corporations, of which there are no governing bodies for over 40 of them. Among those whose governing bodies are to be filled are the TSRTC, SCST Corporation, Beverages Corporation, Mission Bhageeratha ad Technology Services. The TRS leaders have been eyeing these posts and have been lobbying intensely for them. However, the assembly session on October 13 and 14, Batukamma saree distribution, Dubbak bypoll and the GHMC elections currently preoccupy the thinking of the TRS bosses. So, the nominated posts might take a backseat at least till mid 2021.