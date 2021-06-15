No Negative RT-PCR Report Required For Passengers Travelling From Telangana, AP To Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority informed that no mandatory RT-PCR negative test report was required for passengers who are travelling by road, airways, etc., from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SpiceJet also informed its passengers that there is no need to carry an RT-PCR negative test report for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In a tweet from its official twitter handle Spicejet tweeted that "Important update for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Mandatory RT PCR rule ends. Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test any more."

As the coronavirus cases had increased in Delhi, the RT-PCR test compulsion for travellers from Maharashtra had come into effect in April. As per the norm, all passengers arriving in Delhi from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had to carry a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure). Flyers, who did not carry a negative report, were required to undergo a 14-day quarantine routine.

As the number of coronavirus cases are declining in Delhi, all market activities have been allowed from Monday, but with certain restrictions. All market complexes can open between 10am and 8pm. Restaurants reopened with 50% capacity. Religious places in the city reopened but no visitors are allowed. However, educational institutions will remain closed. There is a ban on political and cultural gatherings.