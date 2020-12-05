No Need To Get Dejected, KTR Tells Party Cadre After GHMC 2020 Results

In the high pitched GHMC elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party secured win in 55 divisions, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged victory in 48 divisions and the AIMIM won 44 divisions. Congress party just got 2 seats. Results for 149 divisions were announced on Friday while that of the Neredmet division was retained as per orders from the High Court as the number of votes without the usual crossmark was found to be higher than that of the majority of the leading candidate.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan, TRS working president KTR thanked everyone who worked hard for the victory of the party. He said that, “In 12-15 divisions, the party candidates lost by extremely narrow margins of less than 200 to 300 votes. The party cadre should not be disappointed as the people have given us the mandate as the single largest party in the GHMC polls.”

KTR further added that,“We will certainly discuss the different aspect and also find out the reasons for the party for not getting the desired results in the GHMC elections."

TRS party lost with slight margin in areas like BN Reddy Colony with 18 votes, Maula Ali with 200 votes, Moosapet with 100 votes, Malkajgiri with 70 votes and Adikmet with 200 votes.

TRS working president KTR and Telangana Chief Minister KCR participated in public meetings ahead of GHMC Polls and from hard hitting questions to strong punchlines, both of them campaigned in the city. They told the public to decide and vote for the party that works for the development of the state. In every meeting, KTR explained people about the developmental activities taken up by the ruling TRS party.