No More Waiting For MRI Scan At Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital

There is no need to wait in a long queue for an MRI scan in Gandhi Hospital. Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a state-of-the-art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and a catheterisation lab on Sunday at Gandhi Hospital. People who can't afford MRI scans in private diagnostic centres will prefer Gandhi Hospital which is a tertiary care centre. Many critical patients will visit the hospital for MRI scanning. For the last few months, the MRI facility was unavailable as a result there was a long waiting list of patients to avail the facility at the Osmania General Hospital.

Here is the list of procedures that are performed in the cath lab - coronary angiograms, permanent pacing, renal artery stenting, and arterial embolisation for uncontrolled bleeding. Harish Rao stated that 13,000 vacancies in the Health department would be filled soon. He further added that the contract staff and doctors who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic would be given weightage in the recruitment process.

On the occasion, Harish Rao stated the list of facilities that the government is planning to add in the coming months. He added that the government has allotted Rs 100 crore for the development of the hospital. He explains that Rs 13 crore was spent on the MRI machine and Rs 9 crore on the cath lab. An organ transplant centre will be constructed on the eighth floor at a tune of Rs. 30 crores. In the centre there will be nine operating rooms for kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplants and for also knee and hip replacements.

Harish Rao said that within two months, the services like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) will be available to the patients. Over Rs. 7 Crore would be spent to set up the fertility centres at the three government hospitals.

He also stated that a new cafeteria would be built at Gandhi at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore. A new sewage treatment plant will also be built. He also stated that orthopedicians at the hospital performed 48 knee replacements in the last three to four months.