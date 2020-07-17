HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed his displeasure with private hospitals over their approach on COVID-19 treatment and warned them against creating any artificial shortage of beds. Stringent action will be taken against any hospitals found indulging in such practices, he said. KCR made these comments during a review meeting he held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday. He appealed to the people not to panic and become anxious about coronavirus but at the same time advised them against being negligent.

The CM declared that those having Coronavirus need not go to the private hospitals and spend huge amounts for treatment as all the required medicare and facilities are available in the government hospitals.

In a cryptic message on the speculation of lockdown re-imposition in the state, he said: "The unlock process is going on in the country. The Centre has decided to even resume international flight services. No one should have any fear of coronavirus. But at the same time, people should not be negligent. Maintain personal hygiene. Wear Masks. Use Sanitizers. Spend as much time as possible at your homes”.

During the meeting, it was also decided to implement the UGC scale for faculty working in colleges and also payment of salaries to the newly recruited nurses like the existing nurses. It was also decided to increase the retirement age of faculty members working in AYUSH departments to 65 years.

Referring to the buzz that his government could go for a complete lockdown once again, he asked people not to give in to frivolous talk and speculation in this regard.

In view of the grim pandemic situation, there has been speculation for more than a month that the Telangana government could once again impose either a full lockdown or a local/weekend lockdown to somehow try and break the chain of the virus spread.

In fact, KCR himself alluded to this viewpoint a few weeks ago that there is no option but to go for fresh curbs in view of the rapid rise in the coronavirus cases. With his own words adding weight, it was expected earlier that a decision to this effect would be taken at a state cabinet meeting either on July 1st or 2nd. But, there was no word since then on the issue which only heightened the suspense on what was exactly weighing on the KCR government’s mind.