No Mention Of KCR In Modi's Speech At Vijay Sankalp Sabha, Is This A New Political Strategy By BJP?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't mention Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS party in his speech at Vijay Sankalp Sabha that was held on July 3 in Hyderabad.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The development of Telangana in all the fields is one of the first priorities of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we are continuously striving for the development of Telangana."

Modi further stated that the people of Telangana work hard and there are many talented people in the state. He further added that "Telangana is also known for its history and culture; its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us."

Modi explained what BJP has done in the last eight years. He asserted, "In the last 8 years, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalit, backward, and tribal people. That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our government and its policies. We have tried to make the life of the countrymen easier, for this we have worked continuously."

He also spoke about women empowerment, "Today, the women of the country are feeling that their life has become easier, their convenience has increased, now they can contribute more in the development of the nation. In this 21st century, we are making sincere efforts to make the Nari Shakti into Rashtra Shakti."

Now, the question is, "Why is PM Modi mum on KCR? Is this a new political strategy? What Modi wants the BJP leaders in the state to do?" According to the reports, Modi had advised the leaders to focus on the developmental programmes that have been implemented by the centre rather than TRS' failures. It is said that anti-establishment narrative won't fetch anything, rather it would build a negative opinion amongst the people about the party.

