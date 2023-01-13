HYDERABAD: Keeping public safety in mind the Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, has issued an order prohibiting kite flying on all thoroughfares and around places of worship during the Sankranthi celebration- for two days starting from 6 am on January 14 and 6 am till January 16.

Thoroughfare refers to a main road in a town or city usually having shops alongside and with a lot of traffic. This apart the order prohibits the following:

No loudspeakers /DJs (disc jockeys) should be placed or played in any public place without the required permissions from concerned authorities as per Rule 8 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000.

No provocative speeches/songs should be played through them.

Noise levels from speakers, public address systems, or arising out of any other activity should not exceed permissible limits.

Loudspeakers or public address systems should not be used between 10 pm to 6 am, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Advisory

Parents and citizens of Hyderabad city are advised to guide and supervise their children and not to fly kites from terraces without parapet walls to avoid accidents /untoward incidents.

Parents have been advised to caution their children not to run on the roads or places prone to accidents while flying kites or trying to collect stray kites.

Children should be made aware of their vulnerability with regard to electrocution while attempting to collect stray kites from electric poles.

Revellers have been advised to not forcibly collect wood for bonfires and to use wood only with the consent of the owners. Any person found violating the order will be liable for prosecution under the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other relevant laws, the order notes.

