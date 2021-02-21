No IPL For Hyderabad This Year: Details Inside

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA from the Khairatabad constituency, Danam Nagender expressed dissatisfaction that no cricket players from Telangana were taken into the Sunrisers Hyderabad team during the recently conducted Indian Premier League (IPL)2021 auction.

Speaking to the media on Saturday he even went to the extent of threatening to stop IPL matches from being held at the cricket stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad because the Sunrisers Hyderabad team does not have any local players.

He is said to have made these statements during a TRS membership meeting held in the City.

He said that while in other IPL teams players from their respective states were taken in the teams as per the IPL team with those state names. However, despite having deserving and excellent players in Hyderabad not a single player was taken, he rued. He also alleged that there were several inconsistencies in the selection process during the IPL auction. Danam Nagender said that the Sunrisers team should remove the word Hyderabad from their name if there are no players from Hyderabad playing in the team.