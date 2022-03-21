No Invitation To Chinna Jeeyar For Yadadri Temple Inauguration

The Mahakumbha Samporkshana started on March 21 at the temple premises in Yadagirigutta. The Yadadri temple will be reopened on March 28th at 11.55 am in Mithuna Lagnam with the Maha Kumbabhishekham ritual. After the completion of all rituals, devotees will be allowed for the darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The ancient hill shrine of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri is about 60 km from Hyderabad, Telangana.

There is uncertainty over the list of VVIPs who are going to attend the event. According to the reports, the Telangana government has not extended any invitation to famous Vaishnavaite seer Srimannaryana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar who has been the agama advisor for the temple from the beginning. It is all known knowledge that muhurtham for the consecration of the temple was set by Chinna Jeeyar.

The seven-day Pancha Kundathmaka Homam will be performed on the premises of Balalayam from March 21 to 27. In all, 108 Rithwiks (pundits who perform the Yagam) will be participating in this homam. According to the original plan, Chinna Jeeyar is supposed to look after the entire programme but he is not at all visible.

