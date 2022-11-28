No I-T Raids Remark: BJP Says Nobody Takes Malla Reddy Seriously

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP ridiculed TRS minister Malla Reddy as he said there will be no Income Tax raid if pink party forms a government at the Centre.

Labour Minister Malla Reddy made this remark after inaugurating a water plant at Bahilampur in Gajwel constituency on Sunday. Malla Reddy, who faced income tax raids recently, the TRS government at the Centre would provide income tax relaxations to the people of the country and there will be no income tax on anyone.

“People can earn as much as they can and pay tax voluntarily as per their convenience,” Malla Reddy said.

It may be recalled here that Malla Reddy has been accused of harassing an Income Tax Officer on Duty and Bowenpally police station has filed a case against the state minister.

Taking a swipe at the state minister, BJP leader Rachana Reddy said, ‘Malla Reddy is a comedian and nobody takes him seriously.’

Quoting from media reports, Rachana Reddy said the I-T officials have recovered nearly Rs 10 crore from Malla Reddy owned properties and he has gained much wealth and land through unknown means.

“We don’t know how he has managed to have land under the Urban Land Ceiling Act and other acts which state that only a certain amount of land can be acquired by any person,” the BJP leader said.

