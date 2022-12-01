No Hike in Power Tariff for 2023-24 in Telangana

Telangana power distribution companies, also known as discoms, have decided not to hike power tariff for the financial year 2023-24.

As per power tariff proposal submitted to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) by the two discoms – Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), the annual aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) for the upcoming financial year is at Rs 54,060 crore and a revenue shortfall of Rs 10,535 crore will be borne by the state government.

The TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL said that the ARR for the next financial year is Rs 36,963 crore and Rs 17,095 crore respectively and revenue gap is 3,211 crore in TSSPDCL and Rs 7,324 crore in TSNPDCL.

Even though there is no proposal for power tariff hike, the ERC could revise prices if they feel there is a need to hike prices after conducting a public hearing. However, the regulatory commission recently put out a draft proposal allowing power companies to increase the tariff by 30 paise for all consumers towards fuel surcharge from April 2023.

Also Read: TRS MLAs Poaching Case Accused Get Conditional Bail