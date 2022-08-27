Warangal: Describing the TRS regime in Telangana as ‘naya Nizam’ rule, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National chief JP Nadda on Saturday said the objective of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar-led ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ is to defeat the TRS government and bring the state out of the darkness.

Addressing a public meeting at Hanamkonda which was held to mark the conclusion of the ongoing third phase of ‘padayatra’, Nadda alleged that massive corruption took place in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

“The estimations for the Kaleshwaram project have been increased from Rs 40,000 crores to Rs 1,40,000 crores which explains the gravity of corruption,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader said the saffron party was the first party which supported the separate statehood of Telangana by passing a Kakinada resolution in 1997. He said earlier, the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan issued orders that prohibited people from holding public meetings or publishing newspapers without permission. Similarly, KCR issued prohibitory orders and the days of his government are numbered.

“There is a family rule in Telangana and undemocratic rule in Telangana and that’s why, they want to stop the yatra of Bandi Sanjay. Which they did but the High Court intervened and justice was given to us,” Nadda had said, adding the BJP will liberate the people from the KCR family rule.

The BJP national president accused that the chief minister KCR was not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 as an official programme with the ‘fear’ of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

‘When BJP comes to power in the next assembly elections in Telangana, we will celebrate the liberation day,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier, the BJP chief Nadda offered prayers to Goddess Bhadrakali temple in Warangal. He also visited the house of Prof Venkat Narayana in Hanamkonda and discussed the political situation in the state.

