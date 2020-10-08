Telangana Defers Decision To Re-Open Schools

The Telangana Government has deferred its decision to re-open schools, coaching centres, cinema theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks. As part of the Unlock 5.0, the Central government has allowed the reopening of these public places from October 15. Accordingly, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar has issued directions to the effect.

However, late on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary issued a notification saying the dates for the re-opening of the above said public places would be issued later. The notification also said that the new instructions would be based on SOPs issued from time to time.

Meanwhile, swimming pools and B2B exhibitions would be allowed from October 15. Similarly, social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political meetings would be allowed with a cap of 100 persons on the gathering. The permissions would be issued by the Collectors/commissioners of the police/SPs.

The notification said that these permissions would be given in places that are not part of the containment zones.