No Crisis in Telangana Congress Now, Says AICC In-charge Manikrao Thakre

Hyderabad: The newly appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana Congress party affairs Manikrao Thakre on Thursday said that the issues have been resolved and there is no crisis situation in the party.

Addressing the media persons here, the new Congress leader said all the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have vowed to strengthen the party.

“Now, there are no internal issues. There is no fight...the whole thing has been (addressed). Everyone has said they will unitedly work to strengthen Congress and there is no crisis,” Thakre told reporters.

The new AICC in-charge of Telangana Congress has held a series of meetings with several party leaders since his arrival in Hyderabad on Sunday. He tried to address the issues like infighting, difference of opinion etc which are plaguing the city for quite some time.

Thakre has reportedly held several one-on-one meetings and met members of Pradesh Executive Committee, District Congress Committees, general secretaries, and party spokespersons who claimed state party unit chief Revanth Reddy allegedly running the party without consulting party members.

