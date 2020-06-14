HYDERABAD: After rumours of complete lockdown to be imposed In Hyderabad in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the capital city flooded social media, Telangana Government on Saturday denied the rumours over the same. State chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that there was no truth in rumours over lockdown, and the government doesn't have any plan to impose lockdown again.

The rumours over the complete shut down in Hyderabad have gone viral after Animal Husbandary Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would decide over it in two or three days while speaking in his latest television channel interview.

But, later the minister's office had clarified that minister said that CM KCR would take a decision on further anti-COVD-19 measures to be implemented in the state in view of rising coronavirus cases, but no about the imposing of lockdown again.

Minister's office further asked people not to trust any news over imposing of lockdown again in the state, if there is any such possibility the state government would make an official statement over that.

India has observed four phases of lockdown from March 25 to May 31. India has started to unlock all the activities in different phases and unlock phase 1 started from June 1 and the lockdown was further extended in containment zones till June 30.



On Saturday, Telangana has reported the highest single-day spike with 253 new COVID-19 cases, with this the total number of cases in the state rose to 4,737. Eight patients died due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 182.