No Booze This Holi in Hyderabad as Liquor Shops To Shut For 2 Days

All the liquor outlets to be closed for the Holi festival for two days from 6 pm on Sunday. The order was issued by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday. Including wine shops, toddy shops, Restaurant with Bar and attached to star hotels and clubs would be closed from Sunday 6 pm to Tuesday 6 am, said the Cyberabad Police Commissioner.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar warned the citizens that they should not create any inconvenience to others and prohibits groups from moving aimlessly on their vehicles on roads. Adding he said not to throw colour or water on unknown persons, places, vehicles or smearing people with colours on roads.

So everyone can enjoy celebrating Holi this year with safety precautions as we missed it last year due to Covid-19.