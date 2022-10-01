No Award was Given to Telangana's Mission Bhagiratha: Union Ministry

The Telangana government has falsely claimed that a national award was given for Mission Bhagiratha, the Union Ministry of Water resources said in a press statement through PIB on Saturday.

The statement from the union ministry read ''Mission Bhagiratha scheme is not evaluated by the Centre and we have not confirmed that 100% tap water connections have been provided in Telangana. Only the state government has reported 100 percent tap water connections.''

''As per Jal Jeevan Mission norms, resolutions should be passed by all gram panchayats in the state to have 100 percent tap connections. But it has not been confirmed by Panchayats till now.''

This comes after the state government on Thursday said that Mission Bhagiratha has been selected for a national award for supplying drinking water to all households in the state.

In a public meeting in Warangal on Saturday, CM KCR said, ''Union Ministers come here and criticise the state but give awards of excellence in New Delhi.''

The Union Ministry's statement further read ''Telangana was selected for the award on October 2 only in the Rural Household Water Supply category. According to the Functionality Assessment data, samples were tested from a total of 12,570 households in 409 villages of Telangana, and 8% of the households were getting less than 55 litres of drinking water per capita per day. Similarly water quality in 5% residences out of total samples was found not as per JJM norms.''

