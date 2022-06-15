NMC Gives Green Signal to Jagtial Medical College With 150 Seats

National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded the permission to the Jagtial Governement Medical College from this academic year 2022-23 under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The Medical Assesment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission which regulates the medical education in the country has given the permission to the medical college with an intake of 150 MBBS seats yearly.

The Telangana government is aiming to start eight more new medical colleges from August this year at Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jagtial, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Mancherial and Ramagundam. Of all the eight new medical colleges, Jagtial government college is the first college to get nod from NMC.

Senior Health authorities are expecting permission for the remaining colleges from NMC by the end of this month.

