Nizamabad: Young Man Attacked for Asking His Money Back

Nizamabad: A young man suffered burns as three youths threw acid on him over a tiff for asking money in the city on Wednesday. The attackers had brought the acid used in the car batteries. Locals have shifted the injured youth to a hospital.

Also Read: Mecca Masjid Police Firing Case: Justice Bhaskar Rao Commission Report Still Not Made Public

The incident took place near the dairy farm railway track earlier in the evening. The injured youth has been identified as Kaleem. As per reports, Kaleem is badly injured in the acid attack. It is said Kaleem was repeatedly asking the youth to return his Rs 1000 money, so the three youngsters attacked him with acid and fled the scene.

