Nizamabad: Three Killed as Truck Rams into Car

Three persons were killed in a road accident in Nizamabad district when they were enroute to Kondagattu temple on Saturday.

The accident occurred on national highway near Chepur village in Armoor mandal when a truck rammed into a car.

Quoting an eye-witness, police said, the car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to on the spot death of three people.

Police rushed to the spot and had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

The deceased were identified as Ashok, Mohan and Ramesh, all residents of Nandipet.